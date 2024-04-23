Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 245 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $297,000.

IWM stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,089,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,195,625. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

