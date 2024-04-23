Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 5,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $162.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,414,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.38. The stock has a market cap of $301.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.