iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 105,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,731,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,760. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.91. The company has a market cap of $434.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

