National Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

National Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 528.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.50. The company had a trading volume of 555,119 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.85. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

