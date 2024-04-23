Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 161,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,666,000 after buying an additional 124,524 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 277.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,493,000 after buying an additional 90,705 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Equinix by 54.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.50.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $757.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,433. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $831.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $803.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

