F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of F5 worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in F5 by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,118.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,118.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.22.

F5 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of F5 stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $180.70. 153,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.93 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

