New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 251,631 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,631 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Mondelez International worth $152,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,865.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,195. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

