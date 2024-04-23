California Public Employees Retirement System Has $281.55 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.63% of AutoZone worth $281,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,959.52. 13,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,010.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,764.30. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Mizuho began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.61.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

