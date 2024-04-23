Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.19% of Littelfuse worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.28. 3,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.94. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.54.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.