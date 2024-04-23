Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 123,829 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,829 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Vistra Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:VST traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.30. 536,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $75.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

