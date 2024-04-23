Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 10,964 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.