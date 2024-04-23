ICON Hits Market Cap of $245.17 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. ICON has a total market capitalization of $245.17 million and $7.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 990,766,343 coins and its circulating supply is 990,768,742 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

