Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Increased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.