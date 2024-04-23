Telemus Capital LLC Buys 320 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $87.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

