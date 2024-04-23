AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

AZZ Trading Up 2.3 %

AZZ stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. AZZ has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial lowered AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

