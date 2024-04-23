Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Glenville Bank stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. Glenville Bank has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.00.

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include mortgage, home equity, auto, boat, personal, equipment and vehicle, commercial mortgage, and government loans.

