Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.
Glenville Bank Price Performance
Glenville Bank stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. Glenville Bank has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.00.
Glenville Bank Company Profile
