AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 920.92 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

