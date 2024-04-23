Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.52 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,037,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 567,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,950,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JEF opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

