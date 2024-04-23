Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,197 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,990,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,867 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,207,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 616,804 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 108.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,103,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after buying an additional 573,843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,895,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,361,000 after buying an additional 520,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 48.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,410,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after buying an additional 457,250 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.