General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Motors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $501,562,000 after acquiring an additional 201,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,196,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,086,000 after purchasing an additional 237,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,768,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $322,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,750 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,617,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,131,000 after purchasing an additional 144,886 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 2.1 %

GM stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GM

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.