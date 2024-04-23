The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 13.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.71.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $170.53 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.53 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.51 and a 200-day moving average of $207.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

