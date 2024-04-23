ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ConvaTec Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 284.60 ($3.52) on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 195.10 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.20 ($3.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5,648.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 272.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CTEC shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.58) to GBX 310 ($3.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 323 ($3.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.17 ($3.79).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

