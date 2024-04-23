Asana (NYSE:ASAN) vs. KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) Head-To-Head Review

KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KWESST Micro Systems -1,045.44% -289.30% -117.92% Asana -39.39% -75.22% -26.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and Asana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KWESST Micro Systems $970,000.00 5.17 -$6.90 million ($1.04) -0.71 Asana $652.50 million 4.79 -$257.03 million ($1.17) -11.88

Analyst Ratings

KWESST Micro Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KWESST Micro Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KWESST Micro Systems and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KWESST Micro Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Asana 4 4 3 0 1.91

Asana has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.68%. Given Asana’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asana is more favorable than KWESST Micro Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of KWESST Micro Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. 63.3% of Asana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

KWESST Micro Systems has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asana has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Asana beats KWESST Micro Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights. The company serves customers in various industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, hospitality, media, manufacturing, professional services, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

