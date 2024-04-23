Antero Resources (AR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AR opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

