Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Lifted to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 6,000 ($74.11) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITRK. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($60.52) to GBX 5,400 ($66.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,959.17 ($61.25).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Intertek Group

Intertek Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,984 ($61.56) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,723.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 3,746 ($46.27) and a one year high of GBX 5,068 ($62.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,794.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,361.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,120.22%.

Insider Transactions at Intertek Group

In related news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden acquired 114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,032 ($62.15) per share, for a total transaction of £5,736.48 ($7,085.57). Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.