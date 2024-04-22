Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 20,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $26.26. 35,667,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,342,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

