SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. 1,582,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,617. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.