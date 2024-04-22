iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,731,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,121,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $502.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,209,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,149. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $513.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

