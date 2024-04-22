PDS Planning Inc Buys 79,908 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $49.97 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,935. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

