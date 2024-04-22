Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.22

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 1323890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 161,684 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 398,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 212,588 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,706,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $2,924,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

