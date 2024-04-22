Contrasting Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chain Bridge I and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chain Bridge I N/A -266.86% 8.12% VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Chain Bridge I shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Chain Bridge I shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chain Bridge I N/A N/A $7.62 million N/A N/A VinFast Auto $1.20 billion N/A -$2.39 billion ($0.82) -2.96

This table compares Chain Bridge I and VinFast Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chain Bridge I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VinFast Auto.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chain Bridge I and VinFast Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chain Bridge I 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00

VinFast Auto has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 301.23%. Given VinFast Auto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Chain Bridge I.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests. Chain Bridge I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

