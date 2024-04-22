Gimbal Financial Acquires Shares of 8,901 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Intel comprises about 0.4% of Gimbal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 37,307,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,895,859. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

