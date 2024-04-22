Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.48

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $37.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $421.38. 532,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,986. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $440.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $416.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

