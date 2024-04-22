18,785 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Gimbal Financial

Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,950,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 11.0% of Gimbal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,518,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $731.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,120. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $370.68 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $763.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $661.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $694.88 billion, a PE ratio of 125.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

