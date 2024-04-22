Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. 513,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,703,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $782.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

