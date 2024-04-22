VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,009,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 481,883 shares.The stock last traded at $25.45 and had previously closed at $25.43.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Floating Rate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 716,523.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 530,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 530,227 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $9,924,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 462.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 381,437 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $9,271,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,811,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,398,000 after acquiring an additional 193,311 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

