ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Down 4.8%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 92,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 430,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.58.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $24,643,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

