KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $72.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,772. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in KBR by 32.5% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 135,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

