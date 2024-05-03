First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 158 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 80,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 513,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after buying an additional 29,948 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.32. The stock had a trading volume of 762,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,120. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.