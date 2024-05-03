First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 158 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 80,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 513,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after buying an additional 29,948 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
IVE stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.32. The stock had a trading volume of 762,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,120. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
