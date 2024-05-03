First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $6.62 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS QUAL traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.19. 1,411,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.