First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,087. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.49 and a 200 day moving average of $175.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.