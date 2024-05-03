First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,087. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.49 and a 200 day moving average of $175.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
