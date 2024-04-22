RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 2,563,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,861,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RLX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $2.40 to $2.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised RLX Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 1,132,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

