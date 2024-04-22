Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 11,648 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 77,656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 351,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 521,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFIV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.53. 64,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,265. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

