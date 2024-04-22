Monument Capital Management Sells 82 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric makes up 0.9% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4,709.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.64. 111,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.21 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day moving average is $218.48.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.50.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

