20,945 Shares in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Acquired by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of Climb Global Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 34.0% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 199,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 50,499 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,753,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Climb Global Solutions from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at Climb Global Solutions

In related news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $229,215.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,686,005.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Climb Global Solutions news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $229,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,686,005.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,159.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Climb Global Solutions stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.89. 4,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.47. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $106.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Climb Global Solutions Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

