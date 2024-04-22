Corning (NYSE:GLW) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

GLW traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 856,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,823. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2,778.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 261,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 252,643 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 76,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

