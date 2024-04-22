Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $9.29

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $8.67. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 3,417,481 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $3.20 to $4.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

