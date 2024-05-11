Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $11.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. 9,731,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,414. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,719 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5,514.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 92,182 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 90,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

