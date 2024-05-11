Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 1,624 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,808 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,395,000 after buying an additional 3,460,792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,484,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,584,000 after buying an additional 1,213,573 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after buying an additional 1,128,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 693.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,154,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,057. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

