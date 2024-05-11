Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 160.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,657,000. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 7,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.85.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,711. The stock has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

